Olean Police
- Monday, 6 a.m., Tracy Ray Maracle, 51, of 103 N. Clinton St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an alleged violation of an order of protection. Maracle was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Matthew J. Ekas, 44, of 19 Depot St., Rixford, Pa., was charged at 12:55 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a welfare check, during which deputies allegedly discovered Ekas asleep behind the wheel while parked in the middle of Chipmonk Road. Ekas was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Michael R. Hill, 37, of 8009 Old Route 17, Salamanca, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Hill was arraigned and released.
New York State Police
- AMITY — Anthony J. Beckhorn, 23, of Amity, was charged at 12:51 a.m. Sunday with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Beckhorn was processed and release with an appearance ticket.
- HUME — Travis M. Sawyer, 22, of Delevan, was charged at 11:41 a.m. Monday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, unclassified misdemeanors. Sawyer was processed and released to a third party.
- RUSHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:22 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 243 and East Centerville Road. Jacqueline M. Cruz. 39, of Buffalo, and Tyra Fay Morgan, 23, of Freedom, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:35 p.m. Monday on Allentown Road near Dimmick Hill Road. Justin J. Nease, 40, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
