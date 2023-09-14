Olean Police
- Wednesday, 7 a.m., one injury was reported following a one-vehicle accident in the Tim Hortons parking lot. A vehicle operated by Trixine R. Hollamby, 53, of 426 First Ave., was pulling into a parking space when Hollamby reportedly hit the accelerator accidentally and drove into the foyer if the restaurant. One pedestrian was reportedly struck and transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Devon C. Ohara, 29, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 28 at 7-Eleven. Ohara was released with an appearance ticket.