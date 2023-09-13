CUBA — A pair of Cuba residents face drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant, the Cuba Police Department reported Tuesday.
George R. Brown, 40, and Sybil D. Davis, 34, were each charged at 6 a.m. Tuesday with first-degree criminal possession of cannabis, a class C felony. Brown was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, class D felonies, and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
According to police, a search was conducted at a residence on Route 305 with the assistance of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit. During the search, officers reportedly seized more than 50 pounds of marijuana and fentanyl, cash, firearms and other unspecified narcotic paraphernalia.
Police said the search warrant was issued as a result of complaints made by Cuba residents as well as tips and police operations.
Brown was remanded to Allegany County Jail and held on $10,000 bail. Davis was released with an appearance ticket.
Olean Police
Tuesday, 11:54 a.m., one injury was reported following a one-vehicle accident involving a bicycle on North 12th Street near West State Street. A vehicle operated by Dominik T. Rettberg, 26, of Salamanca, reportedly struck the rear of a bicycle operated by Shartisha L. Wagner, 34, of 109 N. 12th St., which had slowed to make a turn. Police said Wagner was subsequently cited for failure to use a bicycle lane, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
Monday, 9:45 a.m., Jade Vincent, 25, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, an infraction. Vincent was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
Monday, no time provided, Devin M. Frisicaro, 28, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 4 at Dollar General. Frisicaro was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
Saturday, 3:17 p.m., Albert C. Glasspoole, 85, of Angelica, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, unsafe backing and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, infractions. Glasspoole was released with an appearance ticket.
Sunday, 3:49 p.m., Bailey Perkins, 23, of Cattaraugus, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and moved from lane unsafely, an infraction. Th charges stem from the investigation of an accident on Shaffer Road. Perkins was released with an appearance ticket.
Monday, 6:23 p.m., Kelsey M. Burch, 27, and Cody J. Burch, 36, both of Cuba, were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Both were released with appearance tickets.
Tuesday, 1 p.m., Cody M. Plants, 30, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Plants was remanded to Allegany County Jail and held on $10,000 bail.
New York State Police
HINSDALE — Christopher E. Herron, 42, of Cuba, was charged at 9:18 a.m. Monday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an event reported Aug. 25. Herron was released with an appearance ticket.