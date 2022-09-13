- Monday, 12:26 a.m., Stephon J. Edwards, 31, of Salamanca, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, all class E felonies. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Edwards was held pending arraignment.
- MACHIAS — Scott J. Bateman, 47, of Machias, was charged at 12:29 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Bateman was processed and released to a third party.
- GENESEE — Jack E. Doxey, 46, of Portville, was charged at 12:48 p.m. Sunday with first-degree assault with intent to injury, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, class A misdemeanors. Doxey was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday on Route 417 near Miller Road. Christine O. DeJonge, 31, and Noel G. Herberger, 79, both of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
COUDERSPORT — Troopers are investigating the theft of a camper in Hector Township, Potter County. According to the report, sometime between July 29 and Sept. 9, a 40-foot 2012 Big Country gooseneck camper was taken from Teed Hollow Road. The camper is brown and white and was reported missing by a Wellsville, N.Y., resident. The camper is valued at $12,000.