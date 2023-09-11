Olean Police
- Friday, 12:51 p.m., Rick A. Carpenter, 51, of 1017 Buffalo St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Carpenter is due back in court at a later date.
- Friday, 12:59 p.m., Jacinda J. Terwilliger, 24, of 307 Irving St., was charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property/credit card, a class E felony. Terwilliger was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 1:07 p.m., Christopher Ryan Rowand, 43, of 111 S. Second St., was charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property/credit card, a class E felony. Rowand was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 9:34 p.m., Mary Catherine Germano, 41, of Ischua, was charged with first-degree harassment, a class B misdemeanor. Germano was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 10:47 p.m., Nicholas S. Cossairt, 35, of 418 W. Greene St., was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Cossairt was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 8:50 a.m., Brady M. Smith, 31, no permanent address, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Smith was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 10:39 p.m., D.L. Springstead, 48, of 141 N. 11th St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Springstead is due back in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 3:15 p.m., Matthew M. Stepien, 33, of 3051 Route 16, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Stepien is due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 9:23 a.m., Hannah Martinez, 34, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Matinez’s status was not reported.
- Friday, 10:16 p.m., Mackenzie Redeye, 21, of Salamanca, was arrested on two warrants issued out of Salamanca City Court. Redeye was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 11:28 p.m., Alexa Knoxsah, 33, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Knoxsah was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Saturday, 1:41 a.m., Darrell Lichy, 36, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors, and using alcohol/cannabis in a motor vehicle, an infraction. Lichy was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- CUBA — Brandy L. Yackeren, 37, of Murphy, N.C., was charged at 7:08 a.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Yackeren was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Bryan K. Hathaway, 30, of Allegany, was charged at 10:28 a.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Hathaway was released on his own recognizance.
- BELMONT — Dylan E. Crego, 27, of Angelica, was charged at 5:52 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions, a class D felony, and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Crego’s status was not reported.
- PORTVILLE — Andrew C. Smith, 46, of Friendship, was charged at 5:06 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Smith was released to a third party.