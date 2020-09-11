SALAMANCA — Several injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 86 Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, an elderly man from Salamanca was traveling east in a 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck at about 12:40 p.m. when it reportedly struck the rear of a 2020 Ford Edge stopped on the shoulder of the road.
As a result of the collision, the Dakota spun around, facing west in the eastbound lane, while the Edge, occupied by four males from the Buffalo area, was forced off the shoulder and into a wooded area.
The driver of the Dakota was taken by ambulance to Olean General Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
All four occupants of the Edge reportedly sustained injuries. Two passengers were taken to OGH for non-life threatening injuries, while the driver and one passenger were transported by helicopter to Erie County Medical Center with reported serious injuries.
The New York State Police, New York State Park Police, Salamanca City Fire Department, Seneca Nation Fire and EMS, Randolph Fire Department, East Randolph Fire Department and Mercy Flight assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Gabriel C. Melkioty, 19, of 645 E. State St., was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an altercation reported Sunday.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- WEST VALLEY — Gerard M. Fink, 57, of 10302 Dutch Hill Road, West Valley, was charged at 5:10 p.m. Sept. 3 with two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident during which Fink allegedly fired a shotgun multiple times in the direction of his neighbor and another party. Fink was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- NAPOLI — Hailee A. Luce, 25, of 10007 Leon Road, Cattaraugus, was charged at 6 a.m. Sept. 4 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint reported June 28. Luce was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA — Ariel Eyoto, 24, of 23 Buffalo St., Bradford, Pa., was charged at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from Eyoto allegedly being found inside a home without permission. Eyoto was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on Route 353. Ryan M. Grey was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Robert J. Nelson, 70, and Jennifer C. Nelson, 49, both of 7926 Grove Road, Franklinville, were each charged at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud and two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, all class E felonies. The charges stem from the investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services earlier this year. The Nelsons allegedly fraudulently received $1,101 in HEAP benefits by concealing and failing to report income. Both were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- PERRYSBURG — Alexander T. Flansburg, 52, of Avon, was charged at 4:45 p.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Flansburg was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- PERRYSBURG — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday on County Line Road near Route 39. Taylor R. Tierney, 27, of South Dayton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on Route 19 near Beach Hill Road. Lloyd M. Rifenburg, 39, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Alysha A. Kenney, 25, of Hinsdale, was charged at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 23. Kenney was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE