Wellsville Police

  • Wednesday, no time provided, Durond M. Bell Sr., 41, of Wellsville, was charged with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 16 on Bolivar Road. Bell was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
  • Wednesday, no time provided, Brent D. Gamblin, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Giant Food Mart. Gamblin was processed and released with an appearance ticket.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

  • EAST OTTO — Josie Williams, 21, of Reed Hill Road, East Otto, was charged at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Williams was allegedly found to be in possession of fentanyl. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.

New York State Police

  • RUSHFORD — Bradly J. Adams, 29, of Cuba, was charged at 3:40 a.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class E felony. Adams was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday on Route 19 near Centerville Road. Lynn M. Hammond, 79, of Cohocton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALLEGANY — Sara R. Clark, 33, of Allegany, was charged at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. Clark was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • ALLEGANY

— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near North Nine Mile Road. Aaron M. Menter, 32, of Olean, and Neil Chester Duell, 43, of Coudersport, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.

