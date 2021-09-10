Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Durond M. Bell Sr., 41, of Wellsville, was charged with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 16 on Bolivar Road. Bell was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Brent D. Gamblin, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Giant Food Mart. Gamblin was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- EAST OTTO — Josie Williams, 21, of Reed Hill Road, East Otto, was charged at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Williams was allegedly found to be in possession of fentanyl. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- RUSHFORD — Bradly J. Adams, 29, of Cuba, was charged at 3:40 a.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class E felony. Adams was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday on Route 19 near Centerville Road. Lynn M. Hammond, 79, of Cohocton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Sara R. Clark, 33, of Allegany, was charged at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. Clark was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY