WELLSVILLE — An Allegany County man faces multiple charges after reportedly leading police on a brief pursuit, the Wellsville Police Department announced Tuesday,
Schyler S. Kling, 26, of Alma, was charged Monday with reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors; unsafe tire, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, visibility distorted, no interior mirror, no left side mirror and two counts of speed in zone, infractions.
The charges stem from a brief pursuit that began on South Brooklyn Avenue in Wellsville and ended on Hog Brook Road in Alma. The Wellsville Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police.
Kling was additionally charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor.
These charges stem from an incident reported on Bolivar Road.
Kling was processed and released with appearance tickets.
Olean Police
- Sunday, 1:38 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near South Fifth Street. A vehicle operated by Glenda M. Hall, 78, of Dugan Road, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Cearah D. Tremblay, 30, of Duke Center, Pa., which was stopped in traffic. Hall was subsequently cited for following too closely and using a mobile telephone, infractions.
- Tuesday, 9:38 a.m., Renee L. Miles, 33, of 126 N. Fifth St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Miles allegedly stole merchandise valued at $109.93 from Rite Aid on North Union Street. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 3:32 p.m., Ronald Thompson, 53, of 131 Fulton St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from Thompson allegedly violating an order of protection. His status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 4:14 p.m., Sean E. Matteson, 33, of 1107 Washington St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Matteson was held pending arraignment.
Cuba Police
- Aug. 23, 8:20 a.m., Michael J. Long, 28, of Friendship, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Long was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 10:54 p.m., Mark D. Lemay Jr., 42, of Silverlake, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Lemay was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Jamie S. Clark, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported on Madison Street. Clark was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- GREAT VALLEY — Caleb F. Rinko, 23, of 5025 Klawitter Road, Great Valley, was charged at 3:34 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and moved from lane unsafely, an infraction. The charges stem from the investigation of a reported accident on Route 219. Rinko was processed and released with appearance tickets.
- GREAT VALLEY — Amber M. Robertson, 31, of 6673 Route 417, Great Valley, was charged at 7:19 p.m. Sunday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from Robertson allegedly brandished a handgun at two individuals. She was processed and released under supervision.
- NEW ALBION — Todd E. Dalton, 37, of Jamestown, was charged at 1:52 a.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Dalton was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Sean E. Matteson, 33, and Jessica C. Fulmer, 27, both of 1107 Washington St., Olean, were each arrested at 5:54 p.m. Monday on warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Both were remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held. They are due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:22 p.m. Monday on Route 16 near Route 98. David P. Riling, 57, of Franklinville, and Henry Montoya Lira, 22, of Palm Springs, Fla., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HUMPHREY
— Jessica R. Clark, 40, of Allegany, was charged at 9:50 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. Clark was processed and released with an appearance ticket.