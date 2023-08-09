Olean Police
- Monday, 10:20 p.m., Steven J. Miller, 38, of 808 Reed St., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported neighbor dispute. Miller was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 10:16 a.m., Brandi DC Duell, 25, of 213 S. Eighth St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. Duell’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 6:04 p.m., Lavelle R. Sotero, 38, of 3381 Route 16, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court relating to charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies. Sotero allegedly sold crack cocaine to an agent of the Olean Police Department Street Crimes Unit. Sotero was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, Ashley J. Taber, 34, of Wellsville, was charged with a violation of probation. Taber was committed to Allegany County Jail and held on $500 cash bail or $1,000 property bond.
- Friday, no time provided, Aaron A. Geracci, 46, of Wellsville, was charged with a violation of probation. Geracci was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, no time provided, Robert N. Young, 33, of Andover, was charged with first-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs, a class E felony. the charge stems from an investigation into an accident on North Main Street on May 21. Young was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, no time provided, Samuel S. Russo, 43, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Russo was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Leah E. McCabe, 44, of Scio, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. McCabe was comitted to Allegany County Jail and held without bail.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Michael A. Doner, 30, of Great Valley, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Sunday on an active warrant. Doner was transported to Cattaraugus Couty Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- ALLEGANY — Chase I. Halftown, 26, of Salamanca, was charged at 2:37 a.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; uninspected motor vehicle and unsafe lane change, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Halftown was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Atiwat Boonlung, 34, of Chicago, Ill., was charged at 2:20 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Boonlung was released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 417 and Route 305. Edwin M. Rivera Arroyo, 28, of Buffalo, and Theresa L. Denhoff, 44, of Coudersport, Pa., were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:37 p.m. Monday on Route 19 near Route 16. Hayden C. Niedermaier, 19, of Andover, was identified as the driver. On injury was reported.
- AMITY — Joann M. Brown, 52, of Alfred, was charged at 6:22 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Brown was released with an appearance ticket.