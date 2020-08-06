The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents about a potential telephone scam involving callers stating they are from Publisher’s Clearing House.
According to the warning, the callers request personal information and appear to have specific information about locations the individuals have shopped. During the conversation they have attempted to obtain banking information to allegedly deposit monetary winnings.
Residents are urged not to give out any personal information over the phone. If such a call is received, contact your local police agency.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 2:48 a.m., Brittney A. Venable, 27, of 554 Martha Ave., was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and three counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported on South Union Street. Venable was held pending further proceedings.
- Wednesday, 10:17 a.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on North Union Street near West State Street. A vehicle operated by Sherrie L. Germano, 65, of Ischua, reportedly struck a bicycle in the crosswalk operated by Frederick D. Melvin, 29, of 212 N. Clinton St. Melvin was transported to Olean General Hospital with a suspected foot injury. Germano was cited for failure to yield right-of-way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 2 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on King Street near East State Street. A vehicle operated by Michael D. Thornbury, 63, of Wellsville, was pulling out of a driveway when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Katie Ann Camp, 39, of 704 King St. Thornbury was subsequently charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and improper turn, an infraction. He is due in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, a 17-year-old Wellsville male was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. The youth was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Christopher N. Vickers, 30, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported Sunday on Fassett Street. Vickers was released on his own recognizance.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- FRANKLINVILLE — Dennis F. Dibble, 45, of 3062 Bakerstand Road, Franklinville, was charged at 8 p.m. July 27 with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Dibble was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- MANSFIELD — Jerrett T. Gebauer, 21, of 4132 Humphrey Road, Great Valley, was charged at 1:48 a.m. July 29 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; improper license plates, unregistered motor vehicle and operating without insurance, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Toad Hollow Road, during which Gebauer was allegedly found to be in possession of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine. He was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — Corey L. Tingue, 37, of 11341 McKinstry Road, Delevan, was charged at 9:47 p.m. July 29 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, class A misdemeanors; and unregistered motor vehicle, operating without a license and inadequate muffler, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Keller Road. Tingue was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:59 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86. Dana A. Schwabenbauer and Jeffrey R. Richards were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Kolt O. Morton, 22, of 8063 Rt. 242, Little Valley, was charged at 10:30 a.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Morton was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — John C. Pasinski III, 38, of 8977 Middle Road, Springville, was charged at 5:09 a.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. In addition, Olivia L. Marsh, 20, of the same address, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Pasinski was processed and released under supervision. Marsh was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- COLDSPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:36 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86. Michael A. Johnson was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Stacey D. Powell, 34, of 312 Laurens St., Olean, was arrested at 8:39 a.m. Monday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. She was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- CARROLLTON — Justin D. Boser, 37, of 1136 Chipmonk Road, Carrollton, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Monday on a violation of probation warrant. Boser was transported to the Olean Police Department and held pending arraignment.
- ALLEGANY — Timothy J. Slater, 55, of 119 Chipmonk Road, Allegany, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Monday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Randolph Town Court. Slater was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail pending further proceedings. Additional charges are pending.
- SALAMANCA — Amanda L. Gunn, 34, of 301 15th St., Olean, was charged at noon Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. Gunn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near the Almond on-ramp. Crystal Lynn McGregor, 30, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALMOND