- Thursday, 8:55 a.m., Kyle A. Atwater, 24, of 1 Leo Moss Drive, was charged with forcible touching of intimate parts, a class A misdemeanor. Atwater’s status was not reported.
- Thursday, 10:55 a.m., Kaylynn A. Hanson, 24, and Bruce L. Hanson, 36, both of 207 S. Barry St., were each charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a report of an unattended toddler. No status was reported.
- Wednesday, 11:44 p.m., Bryce Williams, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony; driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, class E felonies; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors; reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Williams was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Denise L. Cross, 54, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class E felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported on Park Avenue. Cross was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- LITTLE VALLEY — Ja’Ryan Steen, 29, of Little Valley, was arrested at 1:39 a.m. Wednesday on three active warrants. Steen was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held.
- CLARKSVILLE — James E. Bowker, 23, of Cuba, was charged at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a large capacity ammunition feed device, class A misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of an ammunition feed device, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported July 26. Bowker was reported held.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:26 p.m. Sunday on Route 2 near Route 16. Douglas A. Meyers, 61, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.