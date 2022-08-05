Police report image

Olean Police

  • Thursday, 8:55 a.m., Kyle A. Atwater, 24, of 1 Leo Moss Drive, was charged with forcible touching of intimate parts, a class A misdemeanor. Atwater’s status was not reported.
  • Thursday, 10:55 a.m., Kaylynn A. Hanson, 24, and Bruce L. Hanson, 36, both of 207 S. Barry St., were each charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a report of an unattended toddler. No status was reported.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social