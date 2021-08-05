Olean Police
- Tuesday, 4 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Henley and South Eighth streets. A vehicle operated by Richard K. Daniels, 59, of 219 N. Third St., reportedly ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle operated by Robert H. Barnes, 47, of 1026 Billington Ave. Barnes was transported by ambulance to Olean General Hospital complaining of knee and back pain. Daniels was subsequently charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to stop at a stop sign, an infraction. Barnes was also subsequently charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- Wednesday, 1:53 p.m., Lawrence Daniel Cook, 42, of 118 E. Greene St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Cook was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Cuba Police
- Monday, 4:36 p.m., Christal L. Skinner, 44, of Cuba, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported disturbance. Skinner was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- MANSFIELD — Tanya Chesebro, 39, and William Wood, 30, both of Waterville, were each charged at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Chesebro was additionally charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and standing on a roadway, an infraction. The charges stem from the investigation into a reported motor vehicle accident on Toad Hollow Road. Responding deputies reportedly discovered Chesebro and Wood stopped in the roadway, but that no accident had occurred. Both were allegedly found to possess what appeared to be Suboxone, methamphetamine and methylenedioxy-methamphetamine, commonly called ecstasy. Chesebro and Wood were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Kenneth J. Grainer, 26, of 301 Fair Oak St., Little Valley, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued by the New York State Police. Grainer was turned over to state police.
- CARROLLTON — Evan L. Shramek, 24, of 680 Main St., Carrollton, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued out of St. Marys, Pa. Shramek was processed and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
New York
State Police
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday on Route 305 near Lake Road. Michael Tod Landowski, 58, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Tiffany A. Colon, 34, of Olean, was charged at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported July 25. Colon was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ANGELICA