Olean Police
- Tuesday, 9:26 a.m., Larry Jones, 20, of 219 N. Sixth St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Jones’ status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 11:33 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North First and West Sullivan streets. A vehicle operated by Kelly A. Plants, 35, of Ceres, reportedly entered the intersection and struck a vehicle operated by Daniel A. Derose, 72 of Madison Avenue.
- Tuesday, 2:01 p.m., Dakota L. Spencer, 26, of 109 N. 19th St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Spencer was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cuba Police
- June 27, 7:31 p.m., Matthew L. Crew, 35, of Cuba, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Crew was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- July 23, 12:55 p.m., Kenneth Clark, 30, of Dansville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Clark was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Richard T. Foster, 53, of 1514 Flanigan Hill Road, Hinsdale, was charged at 10:10 a.m. July 10 with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from Foster allegedly violating an order of protection issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Foster was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Melvin Franklin, 54, of 107 Regan St., Delevan, was charged at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday with driving while ability impaired, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.; and failure to use turn signal, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which Franklin was allegedly found to be in possession of an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine. Franklin was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- BOLIVAR
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:50 a.m. Monday on Route 417 near Refinery Road. Amy M. Fox, 46, of Derrick City, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.