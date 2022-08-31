Olean Police
- Monday, 10 a.m., Samantha M. Cossairt, 29, of 418 W. Greene St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Cossairt allegedly stole merchandise valued at $9.61 from Ried’s Food Barn. Her status was not reported.
- Monday, 2:29 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union Street and Whitney Avenue. A vehicle operated by Terry M. Gaylor, 67, of Route 16, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Jill M. Schmidt, 56, of Bradford, Pa., which had slowed in traffic. Gaylor was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Monday, 8:34 p.m., Eric M. Smith, 32, of 1015 N. Union St., was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation of a report of individuals in a foreclosed residence. Smith’s status was not reported.
- Monday, 11:21 p.m., Verneda L. Kayes, 35, of 121 S. Seventh St., was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing and possession of burglar tools, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from the investigation into a reported fight. Kayes’ status was not reported.