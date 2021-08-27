Olean Police
- Wednesday, 12:05 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the CVS parking lot on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Kenneth I. Stebbins, 83, of Olean, was driving northbound in the parking lot and failed to stop at a stop line, striking a vehicle operated by Lacey L. Farr, 28, of Olean, who was traveling westbound in the lot.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- FREEDOM — Daniel V. Mason, 61; Chelsea B. Bragle, 30; Brian S. McGonagle, 28; Zachary J. Wolfe, 20; and David W. Smercak, 62, all of Freedom, were each charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class D felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, after investigation by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force. McGonagle was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on a warrant issued from Erie County Court. Wolf was given an appearance ticket and turned over to Wyoming County on an outstanding warrant. Mason, Smercak and Pragle were released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Courtney L. Brown, 27, of Little Valley, was charged at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 11, with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, after investigation by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- COLDSPRING — Travis D. Centi, 28, of Olean, was charged at an unreported date and time, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, after investigation by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, following a traffic stop in December 2020. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — WIlliam J. Phillips, 47, of Hinsdale, was charged at 11:25 a.m. Thursday for failure to register with NYS Sex Offender Registry, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- SALAMANCA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday on Wildwood Ave. Brandy J. Oakes-Hackett, 42, of Kill Buck, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday on Emerson Road. Shauna L. McConnell, 41, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Jessica L. Rutkowski, 38, of Salamanca, at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday on driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, was identified as the driver. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — Coty J. Denning, 26, of Friendship, was charged at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with reckless driving and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors, and third-degree fleeing an officer in motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 at West Almond exit. Andrew Tait, 53, of East Chester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- KEATING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:27 p.m. Aug. 19 on Reed Run Road. Adelbert R. Lockwood, 41, of Roulette, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.