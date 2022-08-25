UPDATE: Olean police reported that Purdy has been found and reunited with her family.
OLEAN — The Olean Police Department reported Thursday that a local teenager is a runaway and authorities are asking for information about her whereabouts.
The police department’s Facebook page identifies the girl as Aubrey Purdy, 16, of Olean.
Purdy’s mother reported Thursday that she didn’t know where her daughter had gone or who she was with. The last time she was allegedly seen was noon Saturday.
The girl’s mother believes her daughter could possibly be in either Rochester or Bradford, Pa., based on text messages she received from her daughter from an unknown number.
If anyone has any information about the teen’s whereabouts, contact Olean police at (716) 376-5678.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Sean M. Dawson, 29, of Wellsville, was charged with forcible touching and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors, and two counts of public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. Dawson was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, no time reported, Denise L. Cross, 54, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Wellsville Village Court. Cross was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CUBA — An unidentified 16-year-old Greenwood youth was charged at 3:37 a.m. Thursday, with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. The youth was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Jay J. Miller, 31, of Olean, was charged at 4:15 a.m. Thursday, with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.