CUBA — The Cuba Police Department reported Wednesday that two women face drug-related charged following the execution of a search warrant Tuesday afternoon.
Katherine M. Loomis, 35, and Erica L. Osgood, 42, both of Cuba, were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors.
Osgood was additionally charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony.
According to police, officers conducted the search on Hardy Street with the assistance from the New York State Police K9 Unit. The warrant was reportedly issued following multiple complaints and tips made by Cuba residents.
Officers entered the residence and allegedly found methamphetamine, cash and multiple items of narcotic paraphernalia.
Loomis and Osgood were released with appearance tickets.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 3:26 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main Street and Higgins Avenue. A vehicle operated by Jean E. Kessler, 75, of Allegany, entered the intersection and reportedly collided with a vehicle operated by Thomas P. Joyce, 51, of Allegany. Kessler was subsequently cited for vehicle entering roadway, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 6:55 p.m., Ricky Dilley, 46, of 237 N. Third St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Dilley was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. Dilley was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 1:23 p.m., Anthony Joseph Gallo, 34, of 515 N. Seventh St., was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported at Ried’s Food Barn. Gallo’s status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 8:24 p.m., Elsie Redeye, 20, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Redeye was released to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Wednesday, 2:22 a.m., Patrick Askey, 31, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Askey was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — Michael C. McFarland, 24, of Olean, was charged at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Feb. 16. McFarland was released on his own recognizance.
Pennsylvania State Police
- MOUNT JEWETT, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:43 a.m. Aug. 17 on Route 219. Charles E. Church, 76, of Bradford, and Hannah M. Brown, 20, of Kane, were identified as the drivers. One suspected minor injury was reported.