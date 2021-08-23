Olean Police
- Friday, 4:45 p.m., Kade Stephan Gnohoue, 27, of Buffalo, was charged with driving while intoxicated and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, unclassified misdemeanors, and moved from lane unsafely, an infraction. Gnohoue was given an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 9:04 p.m., Stacy Lynn Alger, 48, of 212 N. 11th St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Alger was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 12:21 a.m., Ryan J. McGregor, 31, of Hornell, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation. The charges stem from a reported fight. McGregor was given an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 7:57 a.m., Justin C. Holbrook, 28, of 66 River St., Salamanca, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from the investigation of a complaint of a suspicious person. Holbrook was given an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 5:53 p.m., William D. Abrams, 44, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified, misdemeanor; falsifying records on a motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle and no inspection, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Abrams was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 1:08 a.m., Jeffrey Redeye, 36, of Salamanca, was charged with two counts of second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from two separate incidents. Redeye was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 10:18 a.m., Sabrina Scott, 21, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop. Scott was given an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:19 a.m. Friday on Freedom Road near North Road. Kasey Marie Knight, 33, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:03 a.m. Friday on Route 16 near Johnson Hollow Road. Emma L. Bennett, 60, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:23 a.m. Friday on Whig Street near Hungry Hollow Road. Adam D. Walker, 40, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — Bobbierae H. Lemay, 27, of Dansville, was charged at 10:33 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported May 28. Lemay was given an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:48 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Peters Road and Route 219. Christopher Thomas Bosinski, 49, of North Collins, and Sarah Ann Eaton, 44, of Temple Hills, Md., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Zachary N. Bruce, 33, of Delevan, was charged at 4:39 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Bruce was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:01 p.m. Friday on Route 19 near Route 9. Cody A. Bilby, 26, go Scio, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- AMITY — Colin M. Smith, 56, of Belmont, was charged at 11:45 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. Smith’s status was not reported.
- ALLEGANY — Daniel A. Carter, 50, of Allegany, was charged at 1:47 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Carter was given an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST — Travis F. Brown, 53, of Belfast, was charged at 3:05 p.m. Saturday with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree obscenity, class A misdemeanors, and fourth-degree stalking, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Tuesday. Brown was released on his own recognizance.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:33 p.m. Saturday on Route 219. Theodore M. Haag, 83, of Dubois, Pa., was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — Jackson C. Krantz, 30, of Youngstown, was charged at 8:59 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Krantz was given an appearance ticket.
