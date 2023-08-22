Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 1:46 p.m., Steven S. Colburn, 34, of Steamburg, was arrested on a bench warrant. Colburn was processed and arraigned.
Cuba Police
- Aug. 10, 8:40 p.m., Andrew M. Marshall Jr., 24, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; improper exhaust and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, infractions. Marshall was released with an appearance ticket.
- Aug. 11, 12:34 a.m., Walter J. Rix, 31, of Friendship, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle without registration and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, infractions. Rix was released with an appearance ticket.
- Aug. 12, 9:35 p.m., Jennifer M. Rix, 39, of Lyndon, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; use of alcohol/cannabis in a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a license, infractions. Rix was released with an appearance ticket.
- Aug. 15, 4 p.m., Caleb J. Kessler, 25, of Olean, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E felony, and torturing or injuring animals, a class A misdemeanor. Kessler was released with an appearance ticket.
- Aug. 15, 7:50 p.m., Robert K. Admundson, 69, of Cuba, was arrested on a bench warrant. Admundson was remanded to Allegany County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- Friday, 11:25 p.m., Anthony B. Poole, 32, of Bolivar, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Poole was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SOUTH DAYTON — Joseph C. Gierszewski, 29, of South Dayton, was charged at 11 a.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Gierszewski was released with an appearance ticket.
- MANSFIELD — Ronald E. Baker, 45, of Mansfield, was charged at 11:43 p.m. Friday with second-degree menacing and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, class A misdemeanors, and two counts of second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Baker was released with an appearance ticket.
- CATTARAUGUS — Draven G. Vanevery, 24, of Irving, was charged at 12:23 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, refusal to take a breath test and inadequate lights, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on South Main Street. Vanevery was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — Fred C. Galbreath, 50. of Olean, was arrested at 9:35 a.m. Saturday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Galbreath was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
- MACHIAS — Justin D. Kulczycki, 24, of Machias, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Sunday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Kulczycki was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held in lieu of $500 bail.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Anthony J. Gallo, 34, of Olean, was charged at 11:09 a.m. Sunday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Friday. Gallo was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Robert J. Simmons, 73, of Machias, was charged at 4:30 p.m. Sunday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Simmons’ status was not reported.
- GOWANDA — Michelle L. Miller, 50, of Gowanda, was charged at 6:30 p.m. Sunday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Miller was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Jonathan D. Darcy, 38, of Olean, was charged at 10:24 p.m. Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and three counts of second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Darcy was released on his own recognizance.