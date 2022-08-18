Olean Police
- Sunday, 12:16 a.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Wayne and North First streets. A vehicle operated by Alexander R. Weakfall II, 21, of 833 N. Fourth St., reportedly ran through a stop sign and struck a vehicle operated by Rosanna R. Rivera, 43, of 117 S. Third St. Weakfall then allegedly left the scene of the accident. After reporting himself to the Olean Police Department later that morning, Weakfall was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, an unclassified misdemeanor. He is due back in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 1:57 p.m., Kyler J. Crowe, 22, of 410 Alder St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Crowe’s status was not reported.