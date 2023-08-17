Olean Police
- Wednesday, 6:04 a.m., Corey W. Bilby, 35, of Friendship, was arrested on warrants issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Bilby was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 6 p.m., Valerie Ruiz, 35, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Ruiz was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- MACHIAS — Christina L. Perry-Trummer, 48, of Freedom, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Aug. 7 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Perry-Trummer was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Angela M. Seward, 48, of Little Valley, was charged at 9:28 a.m. Saturday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. According to deputies, Seward allegedly threatened a victim with a dangerous instrument. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Juwan J. Toliver, 25, of Buffalo, was arrested at 8:17 a.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Erie County Court. Toliver was turned over to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
- VALDOSTA, Ga. — Beth A. Gardner, 41, of Allegany, was arrested at 10 a.m. Monday at Lowndes County Jail on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Gardner was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- RANDOLPH — Dewitt J. Logan, 45, of Buffalo, was arrested at 9 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Logan was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jared A. Hubbard, 38, of Little Valley, was arrested at 10:39 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Hubbard was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Edward L. Button, 26, of Great Valley, was arrested at 3:44 p.m Tuesday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Button was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Caleb J, Kessler, 25, of Olean, was charged at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Kessler was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near the Salamanca town line. Elizabeth A. Notheim, 52, of Portville, and Samir Fejzic, 43, of Erie, Pa., were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Niko L. Greenman, 34, of Wellsville, was charged at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, acting in a manner injurious to a child and three counts of second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from incidents reported July 25, July 31 and Sunday. Greenman was reported held.
- RANDOLPH — An 8-year-old Randolph resident was charged at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The youth was released with an appearance ticket.