Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Paula M. Hoffman, 41, of Wellsville, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Hoffman was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, no time reported, Jeremiah D. Edwards, 30, of Wellsville, was arrested on an active arrest warrant issued from Wellsville Village Court. He was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor and multiple traffic violations. Edwards was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $25,000 bail.