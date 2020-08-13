OLEAN — A Gowanda man faces multiple charges after being accused of welfare fraud, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.
Mathias J. Arbetier Jr., 47, of 9941 Route 62, was charged at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, class D felonies; and seven counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, class E felonies.
The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint made in 2018 by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services. Arbetier allegedly fraudulently received $6,092 in SNAP benefits by concealing and failing to report income.
Arbetier turned himself in to the Department of Social Services and was released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 10:27 a.m., Devon J. Blanchard, 25, of 23 Church St., Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
- Wednesday, 10:46 a.m.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- HINSDALE — Jannell L. McFadden, 40, of Rixford, Pa., was charged at 6 p.m. Friday with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. The charge stems from the investigation into a reported larceny in Hinsdale. McFadden was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:36 a.m. Saturday on Swamp Road. Amber L. Gates was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:49 a.m. Tuesday on Killbuck Road. Yusuf Abdi, 31, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 29. Justin J. Orahood, 39, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — Matthew W. Sill, 24, of Otego, was charged at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday with aggravated criminal contempt, a class D felony, and aggravated family offense, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported Monday. Sill was reported held.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday on Route 417. Cody A. Hurlburt, 20, of Wellsville, and Christian Phoenix Babbitt, 22, of Rushford, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GROVE — Michael L. Machovoe, 38, of Silver Springs, was charged at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Machovoe was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street. Richard L. Godown, 69, of Arcade, and Karen L. Duttry, 48, of Yorkshire, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
