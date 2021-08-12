CUBA — A Buffalo man was charged in a reported stabbing incident Tuesday evening, the Cuba Police Department reported Wednesday.
Darrell D. Goston, 49, was charged at 6:29 p.m. with first-degree assault with a weapon, a class B felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony.
The charges stem from the investigation of a report of a stabbing.
Goston was remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 12:12 p.m., Miguel Antonio Ruiz-Mojica, 45, of 125 S. Barry St., was charged with petit larceny and three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class A misdemeanors. According to police, Ruiz-Mojica allegedly stole merchandise valued at $224.93 from the Rite Aid on North Union Street. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 1:16 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North 15th Street. A vehicle operated by Mary M. Vincent, 43, of Shinglehouse, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Mohamed Ismael, 28, of Buffalo, which was stopped at a red light. Vincent was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 5:28 p.m.
, Mark J. Dwaileebe, 41, of 515 Brickell St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Persia Town Court. Dwaileebe was turned over to the Gowanda Police Department.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Steven B. Scott, 30, of Angelica, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony. The charges stem from a traffic stop on West Dyke Street. Scott was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, no time reported
, Daniel E. Fronczak, 45, of Bolivar, was charged with three counts of public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from three separate incidents reported on North Main Street.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- MANSFIELD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:54 p.m. Monday on Cross Road. According to deputies, the driver of a Town of Mansfield dump truck was unable to stop at the intersection of Barse and Cross roads, and while attempting to turn onto Cross the truck rolled onto the passenger side. The 41-year-old male operator was knocked unconscious, and flown by Mercy Flight to ECMC for his injuries. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Ellicottville Great Valley Fire and EMS, Mansfield Fire Department and Town of Mansfield Highway Department. Cross Road was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was cleaned.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Nicholas M. Marczynski, 26, of 6737 Alderbottom Road, Conewango Valley, was charged at 10:08 p.m. Monday with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony. The charge stems from a traffic stop on Lower Edgar Road, during which deputies allegedly found Marcynski in possession of a handgun without a license. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday on Mutton Hollow Road. The operator, who was not identified, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and rolled into the woods. One injury was reported.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:09 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Exit 28. Estelio Jesus Rives Moscoso, 32, of Naples, Fla., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday on Route 275 near Route 8. A 17-year-old Hamburg female was listed as the driver. One injury was reported.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Portville-Olean and Steam Valley roads. Roger T. Skinner, 77, of Olean, and Patricia R. Andrews, 59, of Orient, Ohio, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Nicole L. Calhoun, 33, of Friendship, was charged at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 22. Calhoun was additionally charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, in the Town of Scio.
- CARROLLTON — Michael J. Welsh, 65, of Brockway, Pa., and Erin R. Keisel, 45, of Erie, Pa., were each charged at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony, and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Welsh was additionally charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- WELLSVILLE — William O. Colburn, 36, of Wellsville, was charged at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 29.
- YORKSHIRE
— Jeffrey A. Heater, 50, of Machias, was charged at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Heater was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.