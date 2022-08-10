Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:36 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on the Interstate 86 off-ramp near Route 16. A vehicle operated by Christopher A. Michaeles, 55, of East Aurora, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Marcia G. Strickler, 54, of Black Creek. Michaeles was subsequently cited for following too close, an infraction.
- Thursday, 10:30 a.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North 12th and Buffalo streets. A vehicle operated by Michael A. Retchless, 52, of 814 Bell St., was making a left turn when it reportedly struck a bicycle in the intersection. The bicyclist was transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment of abrasions.
- Monday, 6:48 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on East State Street near North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Lynnette D. Pope, 60, of Portville, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Ezra L. Johnson, 31, of 215 S. Second St. Pope was subsequently cited for following too close, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 2:44 p.m., Rodney K. White, 60, of Hinsdale, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from White allegedly violating an active order of protection. His status was not reported.