Olean Police
- Friday, noon, Frederick E. Fuller, 59, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Fuller was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 1:53 p.m., Ty M. Taylor, 19, of Olean, was arrested on an arrest rant issued from Olean City Court. Taylor was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 11:34 p.m., Adonijah N. Harvin, 18, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Harvin was released with an appearance ticket.