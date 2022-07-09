Olean Police
- Friday, 9:49 a.m., Jennifer R. Fedorowicz, 36, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 3 p.m., Bryan Hathaway, 28, of Allegany, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants issued from Salamanca City Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 7:26 p.m., Cheyenne Redeye, 33, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Redeye was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 7:47 p.m., Michael Walters 31, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- BELMONT — Aaron Jeffords, no age or reported, of Belmont, was sentenced Wednesday to one year in Allegany County Jail for violation of probation conditions.
- BELMONT — Jacob R. Sanford, no age reported, of Belmont, was charged Wednesday with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- BELMONT — Aweys A. Hussein, no age reported, of Amity, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault, a class D felony. His status was not reported.
- BELMONT — Jeremy A. Ward, no age reported, of Belmont, was arrested for violation of probation conditions. His status was not reported.
New York State Police
- CARROLLTON — Abdiel V. Rodriguez, 34, of Alexandria, Va., was charged at 2:29 a.m. Thursday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Rodriguez was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Brandi L. Pascucci, 39, of Olean, was charged at 4:42 p.m. Thursday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- GENESEE — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 7:23 p.m. Thursday on State Route 417 and Powerhouse Road. Caleb R. Gill, 19, of Olean; Cameron J. Richter, 25, of Little Genesee; and Mark A. Lowe, 51, of Bolivar, were reported to be the drivers. Four injuries were reported.