Olean Police
- Monday, 10:05 p.m., Raymond M. Provorse, 26, of 713 Bishop St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor; operation of a motor vehicle without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection sticker, infractions. Provorse’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 10:51 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Henley and South Third streets. A vehicle operated by Adam J. Sullivan, 31, of 312 Prosser Road, Portville, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Marlyn E. Dicapua, 88, of West Sullivan Street, which was stopped at a stop sign. Sullivan was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 4:21 p.m., Brandon S. Ertell, 28, of 346 W. Highland Ave., was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Ertell’s status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 6:36 p.m., April M. Tisdale, 29, of Olean, was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a class D felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; possession of a hypodermic instrument and two counts of petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. Tisdale was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 6 p.m., Jason A. Ostune, 29, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Ostune was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 8:58 p.m., Kelley A. Simmons, 47, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespass, class A misdemeanors. Simmons was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 8:33 p.m., Daniel A. Beaver, 27, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Beaver was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 2:15 a.m., Kyle E. Cooper, 29, of Salamanca, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and two counts of aggravated family offense, class E felonies; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors; and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Cooper was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time provided, Danielle J. Lamphier, 35, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; inadequate plate lamps, failure to keep right and uninspected motor vehicle, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on South Main Street. Lamphier was processed and released to a third party with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Monday, no time provided, Simon P. Gogolack, 37, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor; and unlicensed operator, an infraction. The charges stem from an incident reported on Park Avenue. Gogolack was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Monday, no time provided, Randa J. Young, 30, of Independence, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported June 29 on Cummings Circle. Young was additionally charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an incident reported May 21. Young was processed and committed to Allegany County Jail, where she was held on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 property bond. She is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- FRANKLINVILLE — Brian C. Shobert, 43, of 3410 Bakerstand Road, Franklinville, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Shobert was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
New York State Police
- HUME — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:12 a.m. Monday on Route 19 near Route 23. Chasity S. Freeman, 35, of Fillmore, and Douglas G. Bragg, 62, of Hamlin, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near Exit 26. Terry M. Gaylor, 67, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:43 p.m. Monday on Hallsport Road near Christian Hollow Road. Brian P. Vahey, 37, of Westfield, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:58 p.m. Monday on Route 19 near Crawford Creek Road. Bradley Edwin Vokes, 37, of Pavilion, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:06 p.m. Monday on Route 19A near Wayne Road. Thomas Victor Wilson, 38, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Hannah S. Himan, 38, of New Lebanon, Ohio, was charged at 11:08 p.m. Monday with first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Himan’s status was not reported.
- RUSHFORD
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday on Route 23 near Route 243. Jennifer M. Palmer, 37, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.