Olean Police
- Friday, 1:43 p.m., no injuries were reported in Tim Hortons parking lot on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Jeremy R. Gatz, 50, of Frankinville, backed up, hitting a vehicle operated by Daryn A. Capito, 19, of Olean. Gatz was cited for unsafe backing.
- Saturday, 5:11 p.m., Taylor A. Dijohn, 19, of Olean, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket for Olean City Court at a later date.
- Saturday, 11:16 p.m., Patrick T. Fuhr, 61, of Kenmore, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket for Olean City Court on Aug. 12.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- HUMPHREY — Jessica R. Clark, 38, of Humphrey, was charged at about 9 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny and second-degree criminal contempt, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket for Humphrey Town Court.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Anthony Bernardi, 21, of Little Valley, was charged at about 3 a.m. Thursday on a violation of probation warrant. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail to await further proceedings.
New York State Police
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:03 a.m. Thursday on Peters Road and Route 219. Salem K. Khan, 33, of Depew and Nicholas J. Ruberto, 26, of Tonawanda, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:37 p.m. Thursday on County Road 15 and Middle Road. Karl A. Hackett, 34, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:43 p.m. Thursday on Broad Bay Circle. Cullene L. Bobo, 37, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Salvatore F. Faliero, 57, of Franklinville, was charged at 5:46 p.m. Thursday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor, and unlawful sale of fireworks, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Rickey L. Armstrong, 40, of Friendship, was charged at 6:05 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and false personation, a class B misdemeanor.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:58 a.m. Friday on Rolland B. Jones,45, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ARCADE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:07 a.m. Friday on Genesee and Northwoods roads. Mathew A. Drake, 19, of Jasper and Tonya L. Dodge, 45, of Arcade, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:45 a.m. Friday on Bolivar and Miller roads. Brandie M. Dickerson, 42, of Alma, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10 a.m. Friday on Carrolton Flats Road and State Route 417. Caylie E. Layfield, 31, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:43 p.m. Friday on Humphrey and Cooper Hill roads. Seth T. Farrand, 21, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3 p.m. Friday on Route 16 and State Route 39. Lucas W. Wesley, 19, of Frankinville and Emily A. Roman, 22, of Colden, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:10 p.m. Friday on Petrolia Road and County Route 38. Ronnie Lee Lsa, 42, of Coudersport, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Robert L. Stuckey, 54, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 12:39 a.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:31 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at the exit 31 off-ramp. Stacey N. Conyers, 40, of Bath, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:17 p.m. Saturday on Pierce Hill and Pierce roads. An unidentified 15-year-old Clarence boy was reported to be the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:34 p.m. Saturday on Junction Road. An unidentified 14-year-old Machias boy was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Derek H. Magiera, 23, of Salamanca, was charged at 8:03 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Jessica M. Cook, 30, of Wellsville, was charged at 9:30 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Morton and Baker Valley roads. An unidentified 13-year-old Rochester boy was reported to be the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:14 p.m. Saturday on Route 219 and Clark Road. Edward W. Holtz, 83, of Cattaraugus, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Garrett A. Blade, 26, of Olean, was charged at 10:40 p.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CLARKSVILLE