Olean Police
- Friday, 1:16 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident involving a bicycle at the intersection of North 12th and West State streets. A vehicle operated by Craig S. Querns, 60, of South 13th Street, was making a turn when it was reportedly struck by a bicycle operated by Herman L. Farr, 52, of 317 N. Second St., which had entered the crosswalk. Farr was transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment and evaluation.
- Friday, 10:12 p.m., Stacy R. Spencer, 34, of 315 S. Third St., was charged with first-degree menacing, a class E felony. Spencer was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- Saturday, 12:53 a.m., Dustin Allen Haynes, 30, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Haynes was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 5:24 p.m., Jonathan Devonte Jackson, 32, of Olean, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; first-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Jackson was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 12:18 a.m., Samantha M. Cossairt, 30, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor, and false personation, a class B misdemeanor. Cossairt was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 1:30 p.m., Clifford J. Pierce, 38, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree stalking, class A misdemeanors; second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct, violations. Pierce was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 1:40 p.m., Matthew T. Zawatski, 41, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree arson, a class C felony, and first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony. Zawatski was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- LITTLE VALLEY — Mason F. Hoose, 24, of Lakewood, was charged at 5:45 p.m. July 24 with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. According to deputies, Hoose allegedly sent multiple threatening messages to a victim over a three-week period. Hoose was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Courtney L. Bradley, 27, of Great Valley, was arrested at 4:15 p.m.Thursday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. After allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine at the time of her arrest, Bradley was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Bradley was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
New York
State Police
- OLEAN — Dazare R. Brown, 23, of Olean, was charged at 7:56 a.m. Friday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. Brown was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Bianca M. Wright, 42, of Salamanca, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Wright was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Jonathan C. Maynard, 57, of Olean, was charged at 9:43 p.m. Friday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Maynard was released with an appearance ticket.
- CANEADEA — Dylan R. Fuller, 30, of Cuba, was charged at 2:29 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Fuller was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — Justin C. Holbrook, 30, of Belfast, was charged at 4 p.m. Saturday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. Holbrook’s status was not reported.
- HINSDALE — Megan D. Tilley, 35, of Olean, and Ryan J. Mighells, 40, of Salamanca, were each charged at 11:24 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Mighells was additionally charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. Tilley and Mighells were both released with appearance tickets.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- LEWIS RUN, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:27 p.m. Friday on Route 219 near Westline Road. Brian A. Tobola, 48, of Olean, N.Y., and Carl E. Jones Jr., 41, of Eldred, Pa., were identified as the drivers. Two suspected minor injuries were reported.