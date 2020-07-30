SMETHPORT, Pa. — A Smethport man was reportedly lying in the roadway when he was struck and killed by a motor vehicle early Thursday morning.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the victim Thursday as Clint A. Fenton, 33. According to police, he was lying in the eastbound lane of Route 46 near Dugout Road at 1:41 a.m. when a vehicle ran over him.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, did not see the victim in time to stop.
Fenton was transported to Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The Smethport Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Care EMS assisted at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information was available Thursday night.
New York State Police
- ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday on Route 38 near Dutton Hollow Road. Melissa L. Biddle, 36, of Alma, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — Nathaniel F. Skinner, 26, of Ischua, was charged at 10 a.m. Wednesday with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, class E felonies. Skinner was held.
- BELFAST — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday on Route 19 near Route 17. Derek L. Briggs, 44, of Scio, and a 17-year-old Angelica male were listed as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- GROVE — Jeffrey C. Snyder, 65, of Swain, was charged at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor. Snyder was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- RUSHFORD