Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:17 a.m., Leroy J. Williams, 35, of 1312 W. Henley St., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a domestic incident reported Friday.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, Wyait P. Crawford, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny and unlawful possession of a hypodermic instrument, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a complaint made by a North Main Street business. Crawford was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Sunday, no time provided, Dakota J. Williams, 24, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on North Main Street. Willams was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Andy L. Barrett, 21, of Wellsville, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by a North Main Street business. Barrett was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — Shawn A. Whipple, 55, of Charleston, West Virginia, was charged at 8:51 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class E felony; use of vehicle without interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; refusal to take a breath test and failure to use designated lane, infractions. The charges stem from a one-vehicle accident on West Perimeter Road. Whipple was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- PERRYSBURG — Jayme I. Frontuto, 25, of Buffalo, and Bianca L. Emondtfauel, 27, of Buffalo, were each charged at 9:30 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. In addition, Frontuto was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an investigation into complaints of a suspicious vehicle. Frontuto was arraigned and held without bail. Emondtfauel was processed and released. Both are due back in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Trebor A. McDonald, 21, of 10 N. Third St., Allegany, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Monday on a violation of probation warrant. He was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail.
- LITTLE VALLEY — John M. Miller, 42, of 104 Ninth St., Little Valley, was charged at 3:38 p.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; operation of a motor vehicle without safety belt, unregistered motor vehicle, improper plates and operating a motor vehicle without financial security, all infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Rock City Street. Miller was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday on Route 353. Brian A. Rick and Robert J. Watson were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- RANDOLPH — Bonnie S. Slater, 59, of 139 Williams St., East Randolph, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Slater was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held with no bail. She is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- PERRYSBURG — Shawn G. Daniels, 22, of South Dayton, was charged at 1:25 a.m. July 23 with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Dayton was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SCIO — Cody A. Dick, 20, of Scio, was charged at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday with sexual misconduct, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 16. Dick was released on his own recognizance.
- CONEWANGO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 62 and Route 241. Jessica M. Lamacchia, 32, of Lackawanna, and Clyde G. Hallett III, 62, of Conewango Valley, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Shamge M. Kubanov, 39, of Parma, Ohio, was charged at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Kubanov was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5 a.m. Wednesday on East Valley Road near Ormsby Road. Mark D. Cummings, 44, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
