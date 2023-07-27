OLEAN — The Olean Police Department announced Wednesday that a search warrant resulted in multiple drug-related charges in an arrest Tuesday evening.
Trenton Grant, 29, no address given, was charged at 6 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A felony; two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and other unspecified vehicle and traffic violations.
The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant on Grant and his vehicle conducted by the Street Crimes Unit on the 100 block of North First Street. During the search, officers allegedly found Grant to be in possession of 73 grams of methamphetamine, 52 grams of cocaine, a stolen Glock handgun, pills, a digital scale and cash.
Police reported Grant, who was held pending arraignment, is on parole for a prior shooting incident in Jamestown. The Olean Police Department was assisted by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 7:53 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Alder Street and Seneca Avenue. A vehicle operated by William J. Clemons, 75, of Delaware Avenue, was making a left turn when it repeatedly struck a vehicle operated by Lennard C. Everitt, 61, of Union Valley Road. Clemons was subsequently cited for failure to keep right, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 9:45 p.m., Billy Heilman, 38, of Panama, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court relating to previous charges of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and fifth-degree arson, a class A misdemeanor. Heilman was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 1:53 a.m., Jack Denning Jr., 62, of Olean, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court relating to a previous charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Denning was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Tuesday, 10:55 a.m., Sybil D. Davis, 34, of Cuba, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wyoming County Court. Davis was turned over to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.
- Tuesday, 5:45 p.m., Russell W. Bosinski, 55, of Friendship, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Erie County Court. Kosinski was turned over to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
- Tuesday, 6 p.m., Jacob M. Claus, 19, of Cuba, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cuba Town Court. Claus was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Daniel E. Fronczak, 47, of Bolivar, was charged with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sunday on South Brooklyn Avenue. Fronczak was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CENTERVILLE — Danny Echevarria, 46, of Rochester, was charged at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and first-degree criminal use of a firearm, class B felonies; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; seven counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; second-degree menacing and three counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 28, 2022. Echevarria was reported held.
- ALLEN — Iyanna James, 28, of Buffalo, was charged at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday with three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported May 5. James was released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — A 15-year-old Bolivar resident was charged at 1 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sunday. The youth was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Jennifer J Kiblin, 27, of Franklinville, was charged at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 12. Kiblin was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- SMETHPORT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:29 a.m. July 19 on Kent Hollow Road. Michael P. Coleman, 24, of Port Allegany, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.