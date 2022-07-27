PERSIA — A Gowanda woman faces a felony charge after her arrest for robbery, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.
Breanna B. Hall, 26, was charged at 1:33 p.m. Saturday with first-degree robbery, a class B felony.
The charge stems from a reported robbery July 20 at Honk’s Grape and Grain. According to deputies, Hall allegedly forcibly stole money from a cashier while armed with a knife.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
Hall was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.
Olean Police
- Monday, 3:30 a.m., Larry Jones, 21, of 219 N. Sixth St., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree harassment, a violation; and operating a motor vehicle without a license, an infraction. Jones was held pending arraignment.
- Monday, 1:40 p.m., Kameron Mykel Ertell, 20, of 2850 McDuffy Road, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Ertell’s status was not reported.
- Monday, 9:11 p.m., a 16-year-old Olean girl was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 10:05 p.m., Leroy J. Williams, 37, of 1312 W. Henley St., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction and second-degree assault, class D felonies; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported altercation, during which Williams allegedly held a knife to a victim’s throat. He was held pending arraignment.
- Monday, 11:54 p.m., Bridget M. Bardo, 39, of 1015 N. Union St., was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a previous conviction, both class E felonies; failure to keep right, refusal to take a breath test and alcohol/cannabis in a motor vehicle on the highway, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Bardo was processed and released to a third party.
- Tuesday, 11:14 a.m., Jamie Lynne See, 37, of 326 Laurel Ave., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. See was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 5:14 p.m., Shawn Michael Chastain, 46, of 119 S. 11th St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. Chastain was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Kyle J. McAndrew, 30, of Rexville, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported on South Main Street. McAndrew was processed and released under supervision of the Allegany County Probation Department. He is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- OLEAN — David J. Vattes, 45, of 115 Elm St., Olean, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Vattes was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court action.
- COLDSPRING — Marshall D. Jacobs, 36, of Coldspring, was charged at 7:51 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from Jacobs allegedly being found in possession of a firearm while a convicted felon. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- GOWANDA — Danielle M. Manning, 38, of Gowanda, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Thursday on two bench warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Manning was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held pending further court action.
- SOUTH VALLEY — Jeremy M. Ramsey, 43, of Jamestown, was charged at 4:50 p.m. Sunday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Ramsey was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- COLDSPRING — Shelly M. Hubbard, 33, of Coldspring, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Saturday on a warrant issued out of Randolph Town Court. Hubbard was processed and released on her pwn recognizance.
- CONEWANGO — Marni V. Jones, 18, of Randolph, was charged at 6:45 p.m. July 20 with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Jones was processed and released with an appearance ticket.