SOUTH VALLEY — Two county residents were arrested on charges relating to prostitution early Thursday morning, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Jennifer Knuth, 47, of 12981 Bone Run Road, South Valley, was charged at 12:30 a.m. with offering a false statement and promoting prostitution. Vernon Pierce, 62, of 166 North Loop Road, Coldspring, was charged at the same time with patronizing a prostitute. Knuth and Pierce were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 3:25 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North 13th streets. A vehicle operated by James V. Bloise IV, 28, of 1595 Olean-Portville Road, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Kelly M. Crawford, 39, of 964 Portville-Olean Road, Portville, which was stopped at a red light.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- SOUTH DAYTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:22 p.m. Monday on Main Street. Stacey L. Chmielewski was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Jeremy A. Ellinger, 42, of 679 E. State St., Salamanca, was charged at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday with fifth-degree welfare fraud and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in 2017. According to police, Ellinger allegedly fraudulently received $203.66 in public assistance benefits by providing false household composition. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Eric D. Green, no age given, of North 15th Street, Olean, was charged at 10:22 a.m. Thursday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, class A misdemeanors. According to police, Green allegedly entered a residence, took a set of keys and left with a vehicle he did not have permission to use. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- PERRYSBURG — Thomas S. Thompson, 33, of Angola, was charged at 2:41 a.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a one-vehicle accident reported at 12:11 a.m. on Versailles Road near Main Street. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86. Melinda Sue Gleason, 52, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — An 18-year-old Machias man was charged at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday with illegal discharge of a firearm, an unclassified misdemeanor; three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and five counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, all class A misdemeanors; and reckless endangerment of property, a class B misdemeanor. The man was released on his own recognizance.
- CUBA — Daysean L. Lewis, 22, of Brooklyn, was charged at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of narcotic drugs, a class C felony. Lewis was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CUBA
— Devon J. Seales, 41, of Brooklyn, was charged at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor. Seales was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.