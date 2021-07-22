ALLEGANY — An Olean man has been charged with several thefts from Walmart, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.
Tracy R. Maracle, 50, of 103 N. Clinton St., was charged at 9:05 p.m. July 13 with two counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and two counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from a report made by the Walmart loss prevention office regarding the theft of several items.
Maracle allegedly entered Walmart on two separate dates and stole several items, including crossbows and computers.
According to police, Maracle had been previously notified that he does not have permission to enter Walmart properties due to a previous incident.
Maracle was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Monday, 6, p.m., one injury was reported following a automobile-wheelchair accident at the intersection of North Union Street and the Delaware Park Center exit. A vehicle operated by Teresa M. Wright, 53, of Cuba, was exiting the Delaware Park parking lot when it reportedly struck a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair. The pedestrian sustained an apparent foot injury and was transported by ambulance to Olean General Hospital. Wright was subsequently cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian, an infraction.
- Monday, 8:06 p.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on Maple Street near Gardiner Avenue. A vehicle operated by Nicholas S. Haskins, 23, of Cuba, reportedly lost control on a curve and struck a tree. Haskins was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors, and driving on the right side of the roadway, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Andrea R. Hall, 54, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported in March 2021 on East Fassett Street. Hall was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Jonathan M. Storey, 27, of 403 Fair Oak St., Little Valley, was charged at 2:29 a.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors, and other unspecified traffic violations. Storey was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- RANDOLPH — Michael A. Havers, 53, of 3186 Morgan Hollow Road, Allegany, was charged at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class E felonies; and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from the complaint of a stolen vehicle in Napoli. Havers was allegedly located in Randolph behind the wheel of the vehicle. He was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- EAST OTTO — Jordan T. Vanlare, 24, of 11116 Beech Tree Road, Springville, was charged at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree menacing, a class E felony. Vanlare was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY
— Shawn M. Siago, 50, of Allegany, was charged at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported order of protection violation. Siago was processed and taken to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $2,500 cash bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — Howard M. Burroughs, 41, of Wellsville, was charged at 11 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree tampering with a witness, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported June 11, 2020. Burroughs was reported held on $5,000 bail.
- EAST OTTO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Utley Road and Traffic Street. S.R. Pritchard, 47, of Gowanda, and Marvin M. Shantler, 25, of Cattaraugus, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- SCIO
— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday on Route 9 near Route 31. Daniel E. Gates, 64, of Scio, and Megan L. Rodriguez, 30, of Blasdell, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.