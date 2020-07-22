PORTVILLE — A Portville teenager faces felony charges for burglary and kidnapping, the New York State Police reported Tuesday.
Devonte M. Connor, 18, was charged July 14 with second-degree kidnapping, a class B felony; and second-degree burglary, a class C felony.
The charges stem from the investigation of a report of a child being taken from a residence on Waymer Street. According to police, Connor allegedly took the child to a residence in Salamanca without the knowledge or consent of a parent.
Connor was arraigned in Portville Village Court, where he was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail.
Olean Police
- Monday, 10:02 a.m., four injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and Seventh streets. A vehicle operated by Vincent A. Silluzio, 86, of South 13th Street, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Diane M. Kasperski, 55, of 526 Prospect Ave., which was stopped in traffic. Kasperski’s vehicle was then reportedly pushed into the rear of a third vehicle, operated by Jordan G. Sissonmoore, 21, of 1747 Gargoyle Road. All three vehicles were damaged.
- Monday, 11:12 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Laurens and North Third streets. A vehicle operated by a 17-year-old Olean boy was making a turn when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.
- Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Quincy R.C. Gayton, 21, of 911 Page Road, was arrested on a warrant issued by Olean City Court on a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:55 a.m. Monday on Jolly Town Road near Sherlock Hollow Road. Matthew J. Carey, 29, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:32 a.m. Monday on Route 19 near Weidrick Road. Nichole Elaine Luna-Heim, 25, of Olean, and Talon K. Stark, 34, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:06 p.m. Monday on Route 417 near Prosser Road. Clyde E. Morris, 68, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — Nathaniel A. Dejac, 21, of Belfast, was charged at 6:51 p.m. Monday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Dejac was released to a third party.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:33 p.m. Monday on South Bolivar Road near Kansas Hollow Road. Maria C. Burdick, 37, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
