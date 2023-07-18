Olean Police
- Sunday, 5:04 p.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State Street and Independence Drive. A vehicle operated by Heidi A. Barksdale, 44, of 205 E. State St., reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Abigail J. Elias, 18, of Wellsville, which was stopped in traffic. Elias’ vehicle was then pushed into a vehicle operated by Stephen F. Kelly Jr., 46, of Coudersport, Pa., which was also stopped in traffic. Barksdale was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Cuba Police
- Monday, 12:55 p.m., Shannon N. Appleby, 41, of Cuba, was arrested on a bench warrant. Appleby was turned over to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where she was held on $2,000 bail.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Joshua R. Bender, 37, of Randolph, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. July 11 on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Bender was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- RANDOLPH — Sandra L. Sherlock, 43, of Randolph, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant issued by the New York State Police. Sherlock was turned over to state troopers.
- ASHFORD — DeWayne T. Solomon, 41, of Salamanca, was arrested at 11:28 a.m. Thursday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Niagara County Court. Solomon was turned over to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — Tracy L. Murray, 49, of Wellsville, was charged at 9:03 a.m. Sunday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired by drugs with a previous conviction and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class E felonies; second-degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and use of a motor vehicle without an interlock device, class A misdemeanors. Murray was reported held.
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:08 a.m. Sunday on Chapel Hill Road near Irish Hollow Road. Shelly M. Hubbard, 34, of Randolph, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CONEWANGO — Daniel D. Visker, 37, of Randolph, was charged at 2:34 p.m. Sunday with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Visker’s status was not reported.