Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Kevin J. Tyler, 49, of Olean, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, both class A misdemeanors, and open container, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, no time reported, Joshua W. Smith, 22, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree attempted arson, a class B felony, third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 bail.
- Wednesday, no time reported, Clifford W. Krug, 57, of Willing, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fifth-degree conspiracy, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- HINSDALE — Richard Williams Jr., 45, of Hinsdale, was charged at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
New York State Police
- CLARKSVILLE — Spencer M. Elliott 35, of Clarksville, was charged at 11:11 a.m. Thursday with criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FARMERSVILLE — Richard A. Wall, 51, of Olean, was charged at noon Thursday with two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; and criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:14 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at mm 113. Heather M. Nickens, 48, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY