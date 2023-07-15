Olean Police
- Tuesday, 5:32 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union Street and the CVS parking lot. A vehicle operated by Bradley James Copenhaver, 35, of Little Genesee, was entering the traffic circle when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Brian R. Graham, 68, of Irving Street. Copenhaver was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Thursday, 1:18 p.m., Chelsea D. Tarr, 31, of Portville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Tara was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Thursday, 8:52 p.m., Elizabeth Jean Robinson, 46, of 214 E. State St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Robinson’s status was not reported.
- Friday, 2:04 p.m., Derrell Washington, 31, no permanent address, was arrested on an active bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Washington was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 3:10 p.m., Daniel A. Berry, 23, of Hornell, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal impersonation, class A misdemeanors; and false personation, a class B misdemeanor. Berry was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 7:02 a.m., Jeffrey W. Redeye, 38, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. Redeye was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 4:25 p.m., Robin Hollenbaugh, 52, of Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant. Hollenbaugh was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 4:30 p.m., Warren J. Anderson, 30, of East Otto, was arrested on a bench warrant. Anderson was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 11:09 p.m., Matthew S. Redeye, 39, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. Redeye was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 3:01 a.m., Bradley N. Lewis, 37, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors. Lewis was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Alicia M. Outman, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported on Clark Street. Outman was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, no time provided, Jerry W. Conway, 73, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported on East Dyke Street. Conway was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Christopher D. Nickerson, 26, of Wellsville, was charged at 11:22 a.m. Thursday with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Wednesday. Nickerson was released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 7:41 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Miller and Schwartz roads. Jahkeim A Blake, 32, of Hornell; Mark J. Doud, 25, of East Concord; and Susan J. Turner, 69, of West Valley, were identified as the drivers. Four injuries were reported.