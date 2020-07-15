OLEAN — An Olean man faces charges relating to a home break-in reported last month in the Oak Hill neighborhood, the Olean Police Department announced Tuesday via their Facebook page.
Justin D. Boser, 37, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony.
According to police, the arrest stems from an incident reported June 25 during which the victims allegedly awoke at approximately 4 a.m. to find a man in their home going through their belongings. When confronted, the man reportedly fed on foot.
Boser was held pending arraignment.
Olean Police
- Friday, 2:30 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on East State Street near Clark Street. A vehicle operated by Andriy Kupriyenko, 58, of Chicago, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Jeffrey M. Shaw, 46, of 1720 Dugan Road, which was stopped in traffic.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:55 p.m. Thursday on Route 280. Morgan E. Lovejoy was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday on Worden Road. Joshua L. Wagner was identified as the driver. One injury was reported. Wagner was issued one unspecified citation.
- COLDSPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:34 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86. Deborah Owrey was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:43 p.m. Sunday on California Hill Road. Jane D. King and Joseph C. Harter III were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- FRIENDSHIP — Jonathon K. Dannheim, 22, of Friendship, was arrested July 8 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Dannheim was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail and held without bail. In addition, he was charged Thursday with resisting arrest and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, class A misdemeanors; and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in a non-original container, a violation. Dannheim was processed and issued tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- HOUGHTON — Matthew D. Brewer, 43, of Houghton, was arrested Monday on a violation of probation warrant inssued out of Allegany County Court. Brewer was processed and transported to Allegany County Jail, where he was held pending further proceedings.
New York State Police
- SCIO — Dukayne T. Buchholz, 26, of Alma, was charged at 1:20 p.m. Monday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. Buchholz was released on his own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 39 and Old Olean Road. Rick D. Neamon, 37, of Machias, and Grace E. Burley, 50, of Arcade, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:46 p.m. Monday on Buffalo Road near Five Mile Road. An 18-year-old Allegany female was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:37 p.m. Monday on Route 243 near Hill Road. Amberly Rose Florio, 37, of Niagara Falls, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND