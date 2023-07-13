Olean Police
- Monday, 5:48 p.m., three injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident a the intersection of West State and North 15th streets. A vehicle operated by Kathy L. Fye, 68, of North 18th Street, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Katherine Lynn Coker, 50, of 924 Crown St., which was stopped in traffic. Fye was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 1:16 p.m., Elizabeth A. Foster, 43, of 508 Third Ave., was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charge stems from a report of a stolen vehicle. Foster was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 1:42 p.m., Laura R. Hall, 40, of 315 S. Third St., was charged with third-degree robbery, a class E felony. According to police, Hall allegedly attempted to forcibly steal a purse from a victim outside the Brookside Apartments. Hall was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 4:59 p.m., Thomas J. Washington, 34, of 3067 Route 16, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Ried’s Food Barn. Washington was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jenna R. Bristol, 36, of Jamestown, was charged Wednesday with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. Bristol was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- GENESEE — Randy J. Davis, 35, of Olean, was charged at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. Davis’ status was not reported.
- ALLEGANY — Angel J. Merced, 48, of Olean, was charged at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Merced was released with an appearance ticket.