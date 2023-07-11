Olean Police
- Sunday, 4:43 p.m., Justin W. Carr, 33, of 305 N. 15th St., was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors. Carr was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 6:41 p.m., Valerie M. Miles, 42, no permanent address, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Miles was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 9:23 p.m., Bradley J. Cunningham, 27, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. Cunningham was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Cuba Police
- July 2, 2:14 p.m., Brett M. Lockwood, 33, of Belfast, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanor; and unregistered motor vehicle, an infraction. Lockwood was released with an appearance ticket.
- July 3, 1:59 p.m., Ashley M. Wilson, 36, of Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cuba Town Court. Wilson was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 11:15 p.m., Joshua P. Baker, 40, of Cattaraugus, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanor; loud exhaust, unlicensed operation and using alcohol/cannabis in a motor vehicle, infractions. Baker was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 12:45 a.m., Ryan M. Mauerman, 29, of Cheektowaga, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony; driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanor; and inadequate lights, an infraction. Mauerman was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time provided, Dylan E. Crego, 27, of Angelica, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported on North Main Street. Crego was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Aaron J. Leo, 29, of Little Valley, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. July 3 on bench warrants issued out of Little Valley and East Otto town courts. Leo was released on his own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE — Corey L. Tingue, 39, of Yorkshire, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Thursday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Tingue was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- EAST OTTO — April M. Riggle, 44, of East Otto, was charged at 1:33 a.m. Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Riggle was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ANDOVER — Kevin J. Waters, 33, of Andover, was charged at 5 p.m. Sunday with unauthorized use of a computer and second-degree falsifying business records, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported March 14. Waters was released with an appearance ticket.