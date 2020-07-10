Olean Police
- Wednesday, 2:22 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State and Jefferson streets. A vehicle operated by Kelsey M. Boudin, 31, of 118 N. 14th St., reportedly pulled in front of a vehicle operated by Adolf Hellwig, 82, of Andrews St., causing a collision. Boudin was cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 2:53 p.m., two injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State and Jefferson streets. A vehicle operated by Michael D. Ganoung, 19, of 9989 Dodge Creek Road, Portville, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Amanda S. Jackson, 35, of Derrick City, Pa., which was stopped in traffic.
- Wednesday, 10:01 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on North Fourth Street near Washington Street. A vehicle operated by William J. Lockwood, 30, of 127 Newton St., Salamanca, was backing out of a driveway when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles. Lockwood was cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Thursday, 1:56 a.m., Tristan L. McCallar, 32, of 408 Alder St., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported May 16. McCallar was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 9:44 a.m., Dajon M. Wilcher, 20, of 710 Washington St., was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported fight on Fulton Street.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- FRANKLINVILLE
- hili, was charged at 5 p.m. June 26 with third-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident during which Forward allegedly punched a victim multiple times in the presence of two children. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:23 p.m. July 1 in the Cattaraugus County Building parking lot on Leo Moss Drive. Scott D. Vaughn was identified as the driver. The second vehicle was reportedly parked. No injuries were reported. Vaughn allegedly left the scene and was subsequently issued three unspecified citations.
- RED HOUSE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:31 p.m. July 2 on Interstate 86. Andrew J. King was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- COLDSPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:10 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86. Anne M. Walters was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PERSIA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday on Route 353. Karly A. Siperek was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday on Route 98. Felicia M. Wright was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — Jonathon K. Dannheim, 26, of Friendship, was charged at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported June 22. Additionally, Dannheim was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. This charge stems from a separate incident reported Sunday. Dannheim was held.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday on Route 219. Elmer Richard Kinney, 82, of Bradford, Pa., and Daryl W. Deal, 53, of Wellsburg, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PERSIA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway Road near Point Peter Road. Patricia E. Wilkins, 78, and Jennifer M. Grande, 46, both of Gowanda, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING