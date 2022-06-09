WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Police Department reported Wednesday that a man faces multiple charges, including rape, following an arrest.
Darren S. Mattison, 38, no permanent address, was charged Tuesday with first-degree rape, a class B felony, and first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.
The charges stem from an incident reported Saturday in the Village of Wellsville.
Mattison was additionally charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors.
The additional charges stem from incidents reported March 31, May 10 and Sunday,
Mattison was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 property bond or $100,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 7:24 p.m., Anne M. Drayton, 46, of 1203 Washington St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Drayton was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Thomas S. Bahr Jr., 34, of Friendship, was charged with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported March 7 on Bolivar Road. Bahr was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Mikayla S. Perkins, no age or address provided, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Perkins was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where she was held of $500 cash bail, $1,000 property bond or $10,000 partially secured bond. She is due back in court at a later date.
Allegany County Sheriff
- BELMONT — Jacob R. Sanford, no age provided, of Belmont, was charged Wednesday with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stem from an incident during which Sanford allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the New York State Police barracks in Amity. His status was not reported.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — William J. Reynolds, 41, of Olean, was charged at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Reynolds was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16 near Route 98. Jerry M. Harris, 51, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.