OLEAN — An Olean man was arrested Wednesday in connection with illegal marijuana possession at a local business, the Olean Police Department reported.

Jordan K. Monroe, 26, of 110 N Fourth St., was charged with second-degree criminal possession of cannabis, a class E felony.

According to police, the charge stems from the execution of a search warrant at Bud Brothers, a business located at 1322 W. State St. During the search, officers allegedly found more than 8 pounds of cannabis.

Police issued a statement last week indicating that Bud Brothers does not have a license to legally sell marijuana, and the amounts possessed exceed the legal limit for personal use.

Monroe was released with an appearance ticket.

  • Tuesday, 10:04 a.m., Michael C. Walters, 32, no address given, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief, class E felonies. Walters was released with an appearance ticket.
  • Tuesday, 11:32 a.m., Jesse E. Clark, 34, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree robbery, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; and third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a report of a disorderly patient at Olean General Hospital. Clark’s status was not reported.
  • Tuesday, 2:03 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on South Union Street. A vehicle operated by Rachelle E. Elliot, 50, of Sebastian, Fla., reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Bethany A. Miller, 21, of 2619 McCann Hollow Road, which was legally stopped. Elliot was subsequently cited for following to closely, an infraction.

  • Tuesday, no time provided, Bryent A.K. Scotchmer, 29, of Scio, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported in February on Madison Street. Scotchmer was remanded to Allegany County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
  • Tuesday, no time provided, Katharine S. Jackson, 37, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree tampering, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported May 15 on South Brooklyn Avenue. Jackson was release with an appearance ticket.
  • Tuesday, no time provided, Kajun J. Burdick, 29, of Friendship, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Burdick was released with an appearance ticket.

  • RANDOLPH — Kelly A. Carlson, 35, of Jamestown, was charged at 2:19 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; failure to yield right-of-way, failure to signal turn and two counts of driving on the right side of the roadway, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Messinger Road. Carlson was released with an appearance ticket.

  • OLEAN — Gregory K. Hart, 60, of Newtown, Va., was charged at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Hart was released to a third party.
  • OLEAN — Shannon M. Getz, 33, of Olean, was charged at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday with first-degree sexual abuse/forcible compulsion, a class D felony. Getz’ status was not reported.

