Olean Police
- Monday, 7:39 p.m., Jamal E. Johnson, 27, of Buffalo, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stem from a reported domestic incident. Johnson was also arrested on two active warrants. His status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 11:05 a.m., Molly C. Nicoletta, 39, of 112 W. Riverside Drive, was arrested on a bench warrant. Nicoletta was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 12:15 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on South Union Street near Franchot Boulevard. A vehicle operated by Cathy L. Thomas, 66, of Smethport, Pa., was pulling into traffic when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Elena Rose Batesky, 67, of Johnson Street. Thomas was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 5:48 p.m., Anthony M. Rivera, 22, of 605 W. Greene St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and uninspected motor vehicle, an infraction. Rivera is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Sarah L. Saintilus, 20, of Bronx, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; resisting arrest, second-degree criminal obstruction of governmental administration and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors; and trespass, a violation. The charges stem from incidents reported on South Brooklyn Avenue and South Main Street. Saintilus was committed to Allegany County Jail, where she was held on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 property bond. She is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Steven V. Bailey, 49, of Olean, was charged at 12:01 p.m. Monday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported June 1. Bailey was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:34 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86. Mitchell R. Norton, 30, of Baldwinsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.