Olean Police
- Sunday, 6:23 a.m.
, Frederick E. Fuller, 58, of Olean, was charged on an active warrant out of Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, John H. Finch Jr., 30, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class D felony; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; and unlicensed operator. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $10,000 bail.
- Saturday, no time reported, Jeremy A. Cavagna, 34, of Whitesville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and leaving the scene of a property damage auto accident, an infraction. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, no time reported
, Scott A. Knight, 24, of Wellsville, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- DAYTON
— Joshua W. Johns, 42, of Blasdell, was charged at 9:44 p.m. with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Timothy R. Kiernan, 35, of Hinsdale, was charged at 6:05 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- GROVE — John F. Cruser, 49, of Canaseraga, was charged at 6:31 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdmeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- NEW HUDSON — Eric J. Kaczor, 37, of Friendship, was charged at 7:13 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Ivan S. Vereshchaga, 28, of Tonawanda, was charged at 10:09 p.m. with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — Christopher J. Murray, 42, of Scio, was charged at 11:31 a.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. H was released on his own recognizance.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:07 a.m. Monday. Austin F. Burrell, 25, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- CERES TOWNSHIP
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:14 p.m. May 30 on Route 44 near Kings Run Road. Justin T. Hellmer, 33, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.