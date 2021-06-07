Olean Police
- Friday, 5:37 p.m., Donald E. Vanarsdale, 28, of 1113 Irving St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Vanasrdale is due to appear in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 7:55 p.m., Donta L. Lockett, 23, of 8 Elm St., Bradford, Pa., was charged with theft of services, a class A misdemeanor. Lockett was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 6:23 a.m., Frederick E. Fuller, 58, of 111 N. Clinton St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 1:52 p.m., Nicole Merecki, 35, of South Dayton was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop. Merecki was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Thursday, 9:37 p.m., Justin Farnham, 34, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unregistered vehicle, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Farnham was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Friday, 3:54 a.m., Patrick Morton, 51, of Kennedy, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and failure to obey a traffic control device, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Morton was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Friday, 3:43 a.m., Greg Stop, 54, of Jamestown, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop. Stop was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Friday, 4:15 p.m., William Lightner, 51, of Salamanca, was arrested on two bench warrants issued out of Salamanca City Court. Lightner was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 7:45 p.m., Phillip Niziol, 25, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Niziol was released on bail and is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 12:47 a.m., Glory Vidal-Delarosa, 35, of Reading, Pa., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to stop while entering a roadway, an infraction. The charged stem from a traffic stop. Vidal-Delarosa was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 6:57 p.m., Rachel Gallegos, 39, of Ellicottville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported accident. Gallegos was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Corey Tingue, 37, currently in the Cattaraugus County Jail, was charged at 10:30 a.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from Tingue allegedly violating an order of protection issued out of Olean City Court. Tingue was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:42 p.m. Friday on Stryker Road near Backriver Road. Frank G. Day, 76, of Belmont, and Scott A. Bell, 54, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Ricky W. Colley, 26, of Knapp Creek, was charged at 1:14 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Colley was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- AMITY — Jeffery R. Phillips, 40, of Parma Heights, Ohio, was charged at 1:40 p.m. Friday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Phillips was released on his own recognizance.
- MACHIAS — Jeremy D. Yoder, 30, of Dayton, was charged at 2:10 p.m. Friday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Yoder was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- DAYTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:15 p.m. Friday on Peck Hill Road near Peck Road. Gary L. Taber, 69, of Gowanda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:50 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 near the West Almond on-ramp. Buffy Guenst, 50, go Quakertown, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- COLD SPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 near exit 17. Jolmary Santana Torres, 29, of Randolph, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:26 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 near exit 23. Jeffrey Thomas Shepard-Blankenheim, 31, of Johnson City, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:43 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 near the Cuba on-ramp. Ross Alan Ward, 45, of Friendship, and Bradley D. Johnson, 21, of Roswell, Ga., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:09 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Routes 16 and 39. Robert J. Ball, 62, of Franklinville, and Gordon C. McElheny, 89, of Delevan, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- DELEVAN — Randy A. Hedges, 61, of Delevan, was charged at 2:26 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Hedges was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CUBA — Michael C. Cagney, 29, of Silver Creek, was charged at 8:16 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Cagney was reported held.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:26 p.m. Saturday on Hallsport Road near Dutch Hill Road. Jeremy A. Cavagna, 34, of Whitesville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:18 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 near exit 31. Robert J. Everett, 54, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:36 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 near the Archer Hill overpass. Rebekah F. Paull, 47, of Scott Township, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.