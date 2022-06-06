Olean Police
- Saturday, 7:11 p.m., Karen L. Morgan, 55, of 124 N. 13th St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Reid’s Food Barn. Morgan was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 11:09 p.m., Destiny D. Shoup, 21, of 2797 Fairview Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Shoup was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 8:44 p.m., David L. Fredlander Jr., 35, no permanent address, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Fredlander was processed and turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Friday, 8:53 p.m., Christopher Vassar, 36, of Sloan, was arrested on a warrant issued by the U.S. Marshall’s Service following a traffic stop. Vassar was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending transfer to the Marshall’s Service.
Cuba Police
- Friday, 12:33 p.m., Madison E. Gould, 20, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported disturbance. Gould was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- CARROLLTON — Brian M. Johnson, 35, of Salamanca, was charged at 12:34 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Johnson’s status was not reported.
- FREEDOM — Alberto Ibarra Del Carmen, 36, Jose L. Del Carmen Ibarra, 25, and David Del Carmen Ibarra, 21, all of Freedom, were each charged at 1:10 p.m. Friday with second-degree assault, a class D felony. All three were reported held.
- ANDOVER — A 15-year-old Andover boy was charged at 4:06 p.m. Friday with sexual misconduct, a class A misdemeanor. The youth was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- PERSIA — Kloei L. Logan, 21, of Salamanca, was charged at 5:16 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Logan was processed and released to a third party.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:24 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 near the exit 24 ramp. Justine Elizabeth Nobles, 26, of Limestone, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:29 p.m. Saturday on Pingrey Hill Road near Hess Road. A 16-year-old Andover male was listed as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:19 p.m. Saturday on Jones Road. Emery W. Owens, 22, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FREEDOM — Martin M. Ellis, 59, of Sandusky, was charged at 8:24 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Ellis was processed and released on his own recognizance.